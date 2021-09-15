High school volleyball roundup: Jones leads West Morgan to two wins

SOMERVILLE — Ellie Jones had 13 kills, 12 digs and four aces as West Morgan won four straight sets to sweep Brewer and Fairview in high school volleyball on Thursday.

The Rebels defeated Brewer 2-0 (25-21, 25-21) and Fairview 2-0 (25-22, 25-17) to improve to 17-5.

Ansley Terry had 12 kills and three aces for West Morgan and Abby Yerby finished with 37 assists.

The Rebels host Brooks in area play on Thursday.

Priceville splits tri-match

Zoey Benson had 12 kills, nine digs and three aces as Priceville defeated Decatur 2-0 (25-8, 25-15) and lost to East Limestone 2-0 (25-18, 25-18) on Thursday.

Katelyn Falciani had 11 kills for the Bulldogs and Ashlyn Johnson had 13 assists.

Lawrence County splits

The Red Devils dropped a 2-0 (25-15, 25-23) match to Guntersville before rebounding with a 2-0 (25-20, 25-23) win over West Point.

Anna Clare Hutto had 10 assists, two kills and two blocks against Guntersville. Kylie Graham and Josie Rae Jones each had three kills and Rylee Phillips had a pair of digs.

Against West Point, Hutto finished with 20 assists, six kills, four digs and four blocks. Skye Letson had six kills for Lawrence County (22-7) and Sarah Dutton had nine digs. Graham had five kills.