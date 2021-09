I apologize for being absent last week, my 86-year-old father decided he would drive himself to the Crossville ER last Saturday night, which ended us up at Oakridge Methodist Hospital with a full-blown heart attack and stent surgery. Both ERs were filled with COVID patients, so I had a firsthand look at the challenges our hospitals are facing during this new onslaught. But like everywhere else, they are short staffed, too, so that doesn’t help matters either. All in all, it was a great experience; the crew that was there on the frontlines were super sweet to Dad. That goes a long way in my book. God Bless all our medical community.

TRACY CITY, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO