Lyon County Sheriff's Report
About 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Sam Adams was dispatched to a theft complaint at Buzzard Rock Marina. The marina owner reported a 26-foot, teal colored pontoon boat was stolen from the dock earlier that morning. Later, Adams found the boat at Kuttawa Harbor Marina where he arrested William M. McQuigg Jr., 39, of Kuttawa. The boat, valued at $18,000, was recovered, and McQuigg was charged with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 but under $1 million in value.www.heraldledger.com
