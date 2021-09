LOUISA, KY (WOWK) — Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) Gives Back Program’s goal is to provide financial support to important local community efforts. “Not only are we trying to make a difference in the addiction side of things, but we’re also trying to make an impact all throughout our communities…The ‘ARC Gives Back’ is a mini-grant fund that allows people in the community to apply for funds to support their local endeavors,” says Matt Brown, senior vice president of administration at Addiction Recovery Care.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO