CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Recalls ‘Ridiculous’ Hospital Experience

By Lauryn Schaffner
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know that dealing with medical bills can be a huge pain, but have you ever been told to hobble down the street on crutches to get cash to pay for a procedure? Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson did — and fortunately he's physically fit enough to do so.

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Bruce Dickinson’s ‘Final Countdown’ COVID Hell

Bruce Dickinson said the early period of his COVID lockdown was ruined by a musician who kept performing a bad version of Europe's signature song “The Final Countdown.”. The Iron Maiden singer told Rolling Stone that he enjoyed the experience of staying with his girlfriend in France when the pandemic began in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
New York Post

Charlie Watts poses with his wife of 57 years in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Loudwire
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
The Independent

The heartwarming routine Charlie Watts had at every hotel he stayed in

Charlie Watts drew a sketch of every bed he ever slept in.The Rolling Stones drummer, 80, started the drawings in 1968 while on tour and did it right up until his death, on Tuesday (24 August).Watts told Rolling Stone: “I make a sketch of every bedroom I sleep in. I’ve sketched every bed I’ve slept in on tour since about 1968.”He later elaborated on why it became a hobby for him, telling Sue Lawley on Desert Island Discs: “It’s a diary. Now I can’t miss one because it’s like ruining ‘a day in the life of’. So I just...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Releases Animated Music Video For 'Stratego'

The official music video for "Stratego", a brand new song from IRON MAIDEN, can be streamed below. The track, which was written by guitarist Janick Gers and founder member/bassist Steve Harris, is taken from the band's 17th studio album, "Senjutsu", which was released on September 3 via BMG. The animated clip was made by Swedish director Gustaf Holtenäs and progresses the album's Japanese theme, following its protagonists on a journey through an imagining of Ancient Japan.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
NME

Bruce Dickinson hits back at critics of his Brexit touring stance

Bruce Dickinson has hit back at his critics in a new interview after he was criticised over the summer for his position on Brexit. The Iron Maiden frontman, who previously revealed that he voted for the UK to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum, told Sky News back in June that the UK government needed to “get your act together” in regards to UK musicians being able to tour in Europe post-Brexit.
ENTERTAINMENT
96krock.com

Iron Maiden and Drake Battling for No. 1 Album in the U.K.

Two very different artists, Iron Maiden and Drake, are duking it out for the No. 1 album in the U.K. this week. Both Maiden and Drake released their much-anticipated new albums on the same day this past Friday, Maiden with Senjutsu and Drake with Certified Lover Boy. Now, the Official...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy