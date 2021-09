SKANEATELES — Laker Limo, The Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center, and the Skaneateles Foundation are thrilled to announce the return of the 9th Annual Skaneateles Duck Dash. This family-friendly event takes place at the creek behind CVS on Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. Duck Dash features a live DJ, buck-a-duck races, food provided by Mike’s Pizzeria, beer, cider, and wine from 1911, and more. Tickets are available for purchase at Hairtique, the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce office, and the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center. They can also be purchased online through Eventbrite. The organizers extend their appreciation to the sponsors who make this event possible.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO