PEMBROKE — Pembroke is off and running after its second straight blowout victory to begin the season. The Dragons rolled past visiting Lyons/Sodus, 47-6, on Friday night behind another big night from running back Tyson Totten. The sophomore ball carrier took 11 totes for 138 yards and a touchdown, leading the way for a balanced Pembroke, which led 22-0 after the first quarter and never looked back on its way to the lopsided win.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO