MIAMI(CBSMIAMI)—- Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced a change in the quarantine policy for high school students and employees that would reduce the number of days in quarantine for those contracting the coronavirus. Carvalho told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the policy is being modified as of Monday and will mean that the 10-day quarantine period would be reduced to five days. “We are seeing signs that are encouraging,” said Carvalho. “The change will result in individuals being quarantined for no less than 5 days,” he said. He said after 5 days, they could take a PCR test and if was negative, they would...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO