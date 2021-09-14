CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherwood, OR

Takeaways: Sherwood girls soccer hands Grant first loss

By Austin White
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBLIn_0bwSpISB00 Sherwood girls soccer uses two second half goals to pick up first win of 2021 season.

The top 10 matchup between Grant and Sherwood High School girls soccer on Tuesday, Sept. 14, appeared to be in favor of the Generals, who came in not allowing a goal in their first three games while the Bowmen had only scored two.

But that's why they play the games.

Sherwood put up two second-half goals to hand Class 6A No. 2-ranked Grant its first loss of and gave the No. 9 Bowmen their first.

Here are three takeaways from the pitch:



Finding a rhythm

While Grant (3-1) finished the match outshooting Sherwood, 10-9, the Bowmen's attempts came closer and louder throughout the match.

The first half was more breakaways and transitions, but the second half became more set pieces and junior Ella Weathers broke open the scoring on a well-placed entry pass in the 57th minute.

With under four minutes to play, senior Amanda Gribble sealed the deal with a rebound shot that came off the crossbar.

Breaking through a Generals' line that hadn't allowed a goal in three matches gives the Bowmen a new sense of confidence on offense.

"I felt we played really well together, we played quick and we learned off of previous mistakes from other games, not to hold onto the ball so long," Gribble said.

Playing quick and together is what Bowmen coach Katie Hartman has been looking for as communication is key on the pitch.

Hartman thought her team turned a corner and hopes it learn the valuable communication lesson.

"That first goal was a beautiful goal," Hartman said. "That was a clinical finish goal and I think that just opened the floodgates for us that, 'We can do this, we can score.' It gave us more confidence going forward for that second goal."

Goalie show

Both sides put on a great show defensively, starting with Generals' starter Michaela McCollum.

The junior made four saves in the first half, including a fully-stretched diving attempt and another one later where she slid and took a hit to the body.

For Sherwood, Tali Kozma finished with six saves, including a couple later in the match after her squad scored the first goal.

"I think communication, it's a really big part of what we've been working on and training," Sherwood senior Ellie Schmidt said on the defense overall. "Our goalkeepers do a really good job communicating to our back line … We're pretty strong defensively."

Grant coach Manolis Tjuanakis feels the same way with his two goalies, which includes second-half starter Abby Winkler.

"I tell them, 'You pick who's going to start, I don't care,' because I'm very confident in both of them," Tjuanakis said. "They bring this energy to the game and I think most of all they bring a very big comfort to the defensive line."

Not shying away

Part of the reason the Bowmen were winless coming in but still ranked was because of their tough schedule playing the likes of Wells, Jesuit, Mountainside and Lakeridge.

Grant marked yet another tough opponent, but that's just the way Hartman and her squad like it.

"We do it on purpose," Hartman said. "We want to play and compete with the best to see where we're at and to prepare us.

"As much as we have taken losses and ties and injuries, I don't think girls would want it any other way."

Grant has played an interesting schedule as well, coming into the match ranked No. 2 in the OSAA coaches' poll and No. 1 in the OSAA rankings thus far.

While the victories have come, bodies for the Generals have been tough to come by with numerous injuries.

However, despite the injuries and the loss Tuesday, Tjuanakis is proud of their resiliency and how they fired off four more shots after the first goal.

"I was pleased with how they came back," Tjuanakis said. "I like the way they responded and they didn't put their heads down. It's a good lesson moving forward."


Austin White
Reporter
email: awhite@pamplinmedia.com
Follow us on Twitter
Visit Us on Facebook

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sherwood Gazette

Third-grader takes home top javelin award

Beckett Ellingson wins National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championship for javelin throw for 9-10 age group.Beckett Ellingson, a third-grader at Ridges Elementary School, recently made an impressive showing during the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Jacksonville, Florida. Representing the Sherwood Youth Track Club in July, Ellingson threw the javelin a whopping 32.35 meters to win the championship in the boys 9-10 age group. "I made a goal at the beginning of the season to make it to the National Junior Olympic meet," said Ellingson. "I believed I had a chance to win if I...
Sherwood Gazette

West side football Wrap: Tigard gets first win of season over Mountainside

The Tigard Tigers defeat the Mountainside Mavericks 30-13, plus other west side scores.Week-3 in Oregon high school football is in the books and here's what was on the gridiron on the Westside: Tigard (1-2) picked up its first win of the season, defeating Mountainside 30-13 thanks in large part to Konner Grant, who rushed for 180 yards on 24 carries. The Mavericks' (0-3) Mannion threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in defeat. Lakeridge (3-0) defeated previously unbeaten Liberty (2-1) 42-13. The Pacers' Jake Reichle accounted for four touchdowns, two rushing, two receiving and one by way of an interception....
Sherwood Gazette

Hillsboro Hops drop final game of 2021 season

The Vancouver Canadians got the better of their 2021 stadium-mates Sunday as they salvaged the last series of the year.Shumpei Yoshikawa struck out nine while flashing an excellent curveball. But style points weren't enough for the Hillsboro Hops to overcome a stalwart hitting performance by the Vancouver Canadians, who exploded in the fifth inning to bury their stadium-mates Sunday, Sept. 19 — the final game of the High-A season. Yoshikawa shouldered the 8-2 loss, although three of the five runs charged to him scored on reliever José Santamaria's watch in the decisive fifth. Two more were charged to Santamaria, although...
Sherwood Gazette

Prep football, Week 3: Jeff, Grant, Roosevelt win PIL games

Following teams in Portland, East Multnomah County, Sandy, Estacada and elsewhere with scores in the metro region.Here's a list of scores from the Oregon prep football world for week 3 of the season: THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 CLASS 5A Pendleton 47, Putnam 6 FRIDAY, SEPT. 17 7 p.m. games, unless noted CLASS 6A Westview 55, Century 7 Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13 Sandy 14, Barlow 7 Tualatin 43, Aloha 0 Tigard 30, Mountainside 13 West Linn 28, Sunset 14 Central Catholic 42, Tumwater (Wash.) 35, OT Central Catholic 1, Nelson 0 (forfeit) McMinnville 23, Oregon City 21 Roseburg 34, Southridge 12 Sheldon...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sherwood, OR
Sports
City
Sherwood, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Sherwood Gazette

Prep football, Week 3

Following teams in Portland, East Multnomah County, Sandy, Estacada and elsewhere with scores in the metro region.Here's a list of scores from the Oregon prep football world for week 3 of the season: THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 CLASS 5A Pendleton 47, Putnam 6 FRIDAY, SEPT. 17 7 p.m. games, unless noted CLASS 6A Jefferson at Ida B. Wells McDaniel at Grant Roosevelt at Franklin Gresham at David Douglas Clackamas at Reynolds Central Catholic 1, Nelson 0 (forfeit) Central Catholic at Tumwater, 5 p.m. Barlow at Sandy West Linn at Sunset Glencoe at Beaverton Centennial at Hillsboro Tigard at Mountainside Westview at...
Sherwood Gazette

Football Wrap: Sunset continues to roll in gridiron action

Glencoe, Lakeridge, West Linn among other Westside teams to dominate last weekend's matchups.Sunset (2-0) continued its momentum from last spring's undefeated season, rolling Southridge 45-7 on the back of running back Caleb Kim, who scored three times for the Apollos against the crosstown Skyhawks (0-2). Sunset quarterback Grady Newsom threw three touchdown passes for the second consecutive week. Lakers (2-0) quarterback Jack Layne threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in Lake Oswego's 48-20 non-league win over Sherwood. The Bowmen (0-2) pulled to within 14-7 early but were proven to be no match for the powerful Three Rivers League...
Portland Tribune

Sherwood netters make quick work of Forest Grove

The Bowmen defeat the Vikings in straight sets, frustrating Forest Grove head coach Amber Lieb. The Sherwood volleyball team had something to prove in their match versus Forest Grove Thursday, Sept. 9. Following a straight-set loss to Century in the Bowmen's league-opener two days prior, head coach Jenette Brotnov said...
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro's series with Tri-City canceled, but team gets work in

The Hops will finish the season this week with six games versus the Vancouver Canadians at Ron Tonkin Field. No games, no problem for the Hillsboro Hops, who made lemonade out of the lemons dealt them prior to last week's six-game series with Tri-City. COVID-19 complications forced the cancellation of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin White
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro splits 'final homestand' with Eugene

The team will play one more series as visitors against Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field. It's a wrap! Well, kind of. The Hillsboro Hops technically ended their home slate this past weekend with the last of six games with archrival Eugene. But with the hometown Hops ending their 2021 season with the Vancouver Canadians — who have shared Ron Tonkin Field with the Hops this season due to border complications stemming from COVID — the week of Sept. 14-19, Hillsboro fans will get one more look at their team before the players and coaches head elsewhere for the offseason.
Sherwood Gazette

Evanson: For the Ducks, Brown's clock has to be ticking

The senior's lackluster performance against Fresno State has fans itching for his heralded backup, and it should.If you're an Oregon Ducks football fan, how much is enough? Next year is when Oregon is really supposed to be a national power to watch. Still, fans and local media are expecting a lot from this year's football team. Defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux might be the country's most disruptive player, the linebacking corps boasts the dynamic five-star talented freshmen duo of Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, and the offensive line and skill groups are littered with a mixture of talented experience and youthful...
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro bounces-back for series split with Vancouver

The Hops bats heat-up, but pitching fails in six-game series with the Canadians. A week removed from being swept by Spokane, the Hops rebounded, salvaging a split of their six-game series with Vancouver. Hillsboro batted .322 as a team and scored 45 runs versus Vancouver. But while hot at the...
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
12
Followers
333
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy