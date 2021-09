West Hartford Community will present a One-Act Play event on Friday September 17 and Saturday September 18. Six separate short plays will be performed, all by Connecticut playwrights! Get tickets now on line at www.westhartfordtheater.org, or at the door; however, tickets will be quite limited because we will be maintaining distancing in the auditorium. Masks are mandatory for all attendees, and we ask that you please attend only if you are fully vaccinated. Hope to see you there!

