Downtown at Chicago Avenue’s northern terminus, the venerable Guthrie Theater is cautiously reopening. I have really ambivalent feelings about entertainment happening while the pandemic is in the situation where there are no ICU beds available, and kids are having to go back to classes with nothing more than an ill-fitted mask and a prayer. But on the other hand, I love the arts institutions that give our cities their cultural energy and I don’t want them to disappear. It’s a puzzlement.

