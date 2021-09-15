CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston Public Library to host 'Real Good' small business presentation October 2

By Crookston Times, Minn.
 5 days ago

Sep. 15—The Crookston Public Library will host a presentation featuring the topic of "Starting a Small Business" on October 2. All are welcome to learn how Crookston business owner Carol Simmons of "Real Good Bath & Body" turned her hobby into a successful business creating natural bath and body products. The presentation will be held Saturday, October 2 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and is offered free-of-charge plus open to everyone. Those interested in creating their own Build-a-Bath product to take home should contact the library at 218-281-4522 by September 30 to reserve their materials.

