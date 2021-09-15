Crookston Public Library to host 'Real Good' small business presentation October 2

Unless you haven’t come out of your bunker for a while (and there are a few…), you already know that the library is back to its normal hours (open 7 days a week!) and has restored nearly all services that you have come to expect during the before times. So, if you haven’t visited us recently, please come and see what we’ve been doing with book displays, new additions, notary services, public computers, our new Library of Things collection, and so much more. We’ve tuned up our services and collections, and even added new ones to complement those that already exist. And although library staff may now resemble colorful exotic fish, swimming placidlyto andfro behind a layer of thick glass, we are still very happy to serve you, even when we all need to SHOUT to talk to one another!By government edict, of course, masks covering your nose and mouth are required to be wornat all times during your library visit. Remember: contrary to the unshakable beliefs of some, removing your mask willjust NOT help you hear better!

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO