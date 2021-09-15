CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Crookston Public Library to host 'Real Good' small business presentation October 2

By Crookston Times, Minn.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 15—The Crookston Public Library will host a presentation featuring the topic of "Starting a Small Business" on October 2. All are welcome to learn how Crookston business owner Carol Simmons of "Real Good Bath & Body" turned her hobby into a successful business creating natural bath and body products. The presentation will be held Saturday, October 2 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and is offered free-of-charge plus open to everyone. Those interested in creating their own Build-a-Bath product to take home should contact the library at 218-281-4522 by September 30 to reserve their materials.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Chatham public library host readings of local Author’s in social aspirations of today

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 25, at 1 p.m., local Authors host an open free public reading, talk, and signing outdoor event at the Chatham public library. by Neil J. Smith, is set in the hay day of the 1960s, a time of promise when the collective aspirations of a nation and the wider globe expressed demands for social justice and an end to a brutal war.
CHATHAM, NY
charbonneaulive.com

October Activities at the Wilsonville Library

Unless you haven’t come out of your bunker for a while (and there are a few…), you already know that the library is back to its normal hours (open 7 days a week!) and has restored nearly all services that you have come to expect during the before times. So, if you haven’t visited us recently, please come and see what we’ve been doing with book displays, new additions, notary services, public computers, our new Library of Things collection, and so much more. We’ve tuned up our services and collections, and even added new ones to complement those that already exist. And although library staff may now resemble colorful exotic fish, swimming placidlyto andfro behind a layer of thick glass, we are still very happy to serve you, even when we all need to SHOUT to talk to one another!By government edict, of course, masks covering your nose and mouth are required to be wornat all times during your library visit. Remember: contrary to the unshakable beliefs of some, removing your mask willjust NOT help you hear better!
WILSONVILLE, OR
Petoskey News-Review

Pellston library to host author for presentation on Mackinac Bridge

PELLSTON — The Mackinaw Area Public Library is excited to host award-winning author Mike Fornes for a presentation on The Mackinac Bridge. The program will be presented at the Pellston Branch Library at 125 N. Milton St. in Pellston, Michigan, on Thursday Sept. 30. Michigan’s iconic five-mile span has seen...
PELLSTON, MI
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling Public Library hosting early literacy open house Sept. 25

On Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sterling Public Library is providing an open house for Early Literacy. This will be a time for hands-on experience and demonstrations regarding early literacy. You can bring kids ages 0 – 5 to the event. Library staff will share tips on...
STERLING, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Renna Media

Cranford Public Library to host Annual Picture Book Palooza

Join the Cranford Public Library for their third annual Picture Book Palooza, featuring Anne Appert, Mike Ciccotello, Rosanne Kurstedt, and Laura Sassi!. Picture book authors and illustrators will be sharing books and crafts on Saturday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cranford Community Center. This free event, for children ages 4-8 and their families, will provide young readers with an opportunity to meet the creators of some truly amazing stories!
CRANFORD, NJ
QuadCities.com

3rd Thursday at Hoover’s Presidential Library & Museum Presents “Little Fashionista on the Prairie” Hosted by the Davenport Public Library

The Davenport Public Library is pleased to partner with the Hoover Museum and Presidential Library for this live webinar! Join us Wednesday, September 16th at 6:00 pm for Little Fashionista on the Prairie” presented by Laura Keyes. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/dpl-thirdthursdayseptember. Have you ever found yourself wondering what Laura...
DAVENPORT, IA
newtongov.org

GlassHouse and Engage Coworking Hosting Small Business Summit

We will start with a tour and breakdown of GlassHouse with Miranda Caldwell of The Miranda C Marketing giving a talk about the basics of small business marketing. After that, we will do a walking tour from Newton's Downtown to the Legacy Plaza area where we will head up to Engage Coworking Space. At Engage we will have a tour and breakdown of the space with a Newton Development Corporation talking about all of the available resources for businesses. After that, we will have a social hour below at Gezellig.
NEWTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Www#Sites#Larl
nevadabusiness.com

NCET Hosts its 15th Annual Small Business Expo

– Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NCET) is hosting its 15th annual Small Business Expo on Friday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Mt. Rose Ballroom at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The NCET Small Business Expo is Northern Nevada’s largest and oldest business-to-business expo. The...
SMALL BUSINESS
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library to Host Volunteer Fair

The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, the Volunteer Coordinator at the Manitowoc Public Library. Hello to the many, many good-hearted people of our community!. Manitowoc Public Library is happy to share that we will once again be hosting our Volunteer Fair in-person, on Thursday, September 16, from 11...
MANITOWOC, WI
fordcountyrecord.com

Jasper County Public Library

”InbeTWEEN the Lines” book discussion at DeMotte Library: Calling all pre-teen readers! Children ages 8-12 are invited to the DeMotte Library for “InbeTWEEN the Lines” book discussion at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. We will be discussing “A Boy Called BAT” by Elana K. Arnold. The books are available for checkout at the circulation desk. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SignalsAZ

Public Event Scheduled at Insurgent Brewing Company in Celebration of Area Businesses and the Yavapai College SBDC Small Business Makeover Program

As a Makeover of a Lifetime winning business, Insurgent Brewing Company invites you for an evening of celebration, live music, tasty food, and local brews. Join your community and the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Insurgent Brewing Company’s Chino Valley location to celebrate their ongoing success and progress as a proud Makeover winner.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Chamber hosts 2021 Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast October 4

The 2021 Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast will be held October 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy. Hosted by the Cobb Chamber, the breakfast will kick of the county-wide Public Safety Appreciation Week. The Chamber’s announcement for the events states that the week is “where we come together as a community to show our support and appreciation for all that our Public Safety does to make Cobb a safe, enjoyable place to live, work, and play.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
FingerLakes1

Williamson Public Library hosts opening for their new StoryWalk installation

On Sept. 1 the Williamson Public Library StoryWalk opened at B. Forman Park. The featured story on kiosks throughout the park was “Fall Mixed Up” by Bob Raczka. Williamson Public Library Board President Michael Collins took a moment to thank everyone who helped and Ron Kirsop, executive director of the Pioneer Library System spoke.
WILLIAMSON, NY
miamivalleytoday.com

Friends of the Piqua Public Library host Dianne Coble Ensemble

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library hosted the Dianne Coble Ensemble of Dayton on Friday, Sept. 10, in the Fort Piqua Hotel Ballroom. The theme of the evening was “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin.” The ensemble sang some of Aretha Franklin’s most iconic hits, had a dance troupe interpret others, and added some of the songs from other artists that influenced her.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Public Library to host Hispanic Heritage Month events

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Public Library has plenty of National Hispanic Heritage Month programming for people of all ages to enjoy in September and October. “Everyone is welcome at the People’s University. We believe the best way to understand each other is to experience other cultures,” said Twyla Turner, director of inclusion and leadership education at Cleveland Public Library, in a press release. “We invite all Clevelanders to visit the library or join us online for a month of cultural appreciation.”
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library to host talk with ‘Creepy Cat’ author

The public will have a chance to meet author and travel writer Katherine Kerestman who combines her wanderlust with the weird in her new book, “Creepy Cat’s Macabre Travels: Prowling around Haunted Towers, Crumbling Castles and Ghoulish Graveyards.”. Kerestman will share a reading from her book at 6:30 p.m., Sept....
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy