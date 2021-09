Records: University of the Ozarks (3-2-0), Rhodes College (4-3-0) Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Eagles took a 2-0 road loss Sunday afternoon against Rhodes College in Memphis. The Lynx would score a goal in the 37th minute to take momentum heading into halftime. From there, Rhodes scored in the 75th minute. The Eagles took 11 shots in the match and forced the Rhodes goalkeeper to make three saves. Daniel Lyon was on the attack in the match and posted five shots, with two on frame.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO