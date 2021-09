You pinched pennies, stuck to your budget, and finally paid off your car loan. There’s no better feeling than the freedom that comes with knowing that you now own that vehicle free and clear; the title in your hand smelling like fresh ink. As the exhilaration starts to wear off you sit down at your computer to check your credit report and ensure your previous loan now shows paid off. Congratulations, it does show paid off, but your credit score just dropped by 53 points! Wait, what? Why?

