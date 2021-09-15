Newsom thanks California for 'rejecting the division, rejecting the cynicism'

Gov. Gavin Newsom, fresh from soundly defeating recall, thanked California and said it was much more than his career that was at stake. "No is not the only thing that was expressed tonight. I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state," Newsom said. "We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic, we said yes to people's right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression, we said yes to a woman's fundamental constitutional right to decide for herself what she does for her body.