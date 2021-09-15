CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Newsom thanks California for 'rejecting the division, rejecting the cynicism'

By Hannah Fry, Los Angeles Times
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom, fresh from soundly defeating recall, thanked California and said it was much more than his career that was at stake. "No is not the only thing that was expressed tonight. I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state," Newsom said. "We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic, we said yes to people's right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression, we said yes to a woman's fundamental constitutional right to decide for herself what she does for her body.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. The gunman has been detained, the Interior Ministry said. The Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy