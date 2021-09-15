CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chancellor hopeful Laschet to present economic plan to business heads

tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Stuttgart — With Germany's election campaign entering its final stages the conservative bloc's chancellor candidate Armin Laschet is to set out the key points of his economic and financial policy on Wednesday. Along with Christian Democrat (CDU) party colleague Friedrich Merz he plans to address the employers' association Suedwestmetall in...

