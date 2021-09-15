Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is set to dominate Foldable smartphone market in 2021
Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has released the latest Quarterly Foldable/Rollable Display Shipment and Technology Report. According to DSCC (via Phonearena), a whopping 819,000 foldable smartphones were sold in Q2, 2021, which is up 147% on a sequential basis but a mere 0.3% year-over-year. Well, these numbers clearly hint at how good Q3 figures are going to look like. Behind all of this will be Samsung sitting comfortably at the helm of this segment.www.gizmochina.com
