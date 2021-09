Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the recently published US inflation figures during last month. “On Tue (14 Sep), the latest CPI data released by US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed price inflation stayed elevated in August but also pointed to further evidence of cooling as the m/m pace slowed more than expected. Core CPI inflation also increased at a slower than expected pace, alleviating some concerns about runaway inflation and providing tentative signs that prices may have peaked.”

