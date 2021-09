Howard Eugene “Gene” Dunning, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare. Gene was born in Eddyville, on Friday, Jan. 1, 1937, to Levi and Arlene Dunning. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from the United States Postal Service and was a member of Eddyville First Baptist, and most recently Lone Oak First Baptist Church.