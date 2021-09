MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team will need to get back in the swing of things in a hurry Friday night. The Knights (1-1), who didn’t have any COVID-19 issues in the 2020 season, returned to practice Tuesday after COVID-19 protocol forced the team to a full stop, nixing its crosstown matchup with top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (2-0). Instead of getting a chance against the undefeated Spartans, the Knights get Griz quarterback commit Kaden Huot and No. 5 Helena (1-1) Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium off just three days of practice.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO