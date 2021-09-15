How to Landscape a Beautiful and Eco-Friendly Front Yard

Today we’re talking through the simple installation of underground downspout extensions to keep water away from your home’s foundation. Diverting rainwater away from a home’s foundation is a top priority, especially in wet climates. One of the best ways to keep water out of a basement or crawlspace is to move it as far away from the home as possible, though, long downspout extensions aren’t always possible. They make mowing a pain and aren’t exactly the most attractive thing in the world. Enter the UnderGround Downspout Extension kit from Downspouts.com, an inexpensive solution that keeps roof water away from your home’s foundation. Friends, we’ve reached peak ‘adulting,’ because we couldn’t be more excited to share this with you today!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO