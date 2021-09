Access to the internet can mean the difference between success or failure at school or at work – especially for people living in poverty. That’s been especially true as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people in remote jobs or classes, or away from work altogether. In May, the federal government kicked off the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, or EBB, which provides a monthly subsidy for broadband access to people who qualify for federal anti-poverty programs or who have lost a job during the pandemic.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO