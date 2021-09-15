Indian PV manufacturer expands panel capacity with new 700 MW factory

Sea-kit, a U.K.-based designer of marine, uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), has secured public funding to install a printed circuit board-based hydrogen fuel cell engineered by project partner Bramble Energy, on one of its vehicles. “Sea-Kit USVs have a dual diesel-electric hybrid drive, with propulsion coming from an electric motor powered by battery banks that are charged by in-situ diesel generators,” said Sea-Kit CEO Ben Simpson. “This project will replace one of the diesel generators with new hydrogen fuel cell technology from Bramble Energy, and demonstrate … offshore operation with zero carbon emissions.” Funding comes from the recent Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition by the U.K. Department for Transport and fellow state entity InnovateUK. The British government's Clean Maritime Plan aims to at least halve greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by 2050. “Data gathered from bench-testing and sea trials will be utilized for the design and build of similar USVs, as well as for larger uncrewed vessel builds in the near future,” read a statement about the funding award issued on Wednesday. West Sussex-based fuel cell developer Bramble Energy will design and manufacture a marine, customized version of its printed circuit board (PCB) fuel cell. “The use of PCBs, as opposed to metallic or graphite end plates, makes the technology more suited to rugged, marine environments,” added the press statement. InnovateUK and the companies involved claimed the use of a hydrogen fuel source on an USV would be a world first.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO