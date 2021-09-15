CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian PV manufacturer expands panel capacity with new 700 MW factory

By Uma Gupta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian solar manufacturer Insolation Energy has started building a new module manufacturing facility with a capacity of 500 MW per year in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Once operational, it will take Insolation Energy’s overall module capacity from 200 MW to 700 MW, making it the largest PV module manufacturer in northern India.

