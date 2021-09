It may be difficult at times, but Chandler Jones is trying to keep his contract status out of sight and out of mind as he rolls through the 2021 season with the Cardinals. Of course, the star pass rusher is in the midst of his final year of his contract with Arizona and made it clear this offseason that he was in pursuit of a new deal. Jones did not participate in offseason workouts and confirmed Wednesday that he requested a trade to a team that plans to pay him.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO