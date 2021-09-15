JOHNSON: Savvy saving tips for the struggling college student
Money. Something we all need, but struggle to maintain. Every day we are faced with new expenses in our newfound adulthood, such as rent, food, gas and subscriptions to streaming services. All of our responsibilities are adding up in our checking accounts, and that’s not even including the money you still need to Venmo your friend for last Friday night’s adventures. Saving money in college can be stressful and confusing, but it doesn’t have to be. With these four steps to penny-pinching, you’ll be rolling in riches, or at least not drowning in debt.www.dailynebraskan.com
Comments / 0