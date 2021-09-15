JOHNSON: Savvy saving tips for the struggling college student

Shout out to the many households who are adjusting to your kid living away from home and on-campus. It’s not easy saying goodbye, but you get used to the unanswered text and calls you might be experiencing. When my kids when off to school I danced in joy, but held their baby pictures in my hands as I waltzed across the floor. The best states for college students living off campus is going to be in a few rankings, but in our neck of the woods of North Carolina, it looks like Virginia came in above us.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO