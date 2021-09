At 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, all of the teams in the NFL had to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 players. At the deadline, 19 Nebraska football alumni made the cut on their respective teams, while six former Huskers did not. While some Huskers did not have to sweat out the preseason to see if they were going to make their teams, others had to use every possible chance to prove their worth.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO