CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Patients turn to opioids to kill the pain as they wait for NHS surgery

By Lizzie Roberts,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Opioid use among patients waiting for hip and knee surgery was 40 per cent higher during the past year compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to new research. The drugs, such as morphine and tramadol, are often used as a last resort in pain management in osteoarthritis. However, researchers said there was growing evidence it could be of limited benefit and even a long-term detriment to health, especially in older adults.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES
Newswise

Do doctors treat pain differently based on their patients’ race?

Newswise — Physicians prescribed opioids more often to their white patients who complained of new-onset low back pain than to their Black, Asian and Hispanic patients during the early days of the national opioid crisis, when prescriptions for these powerful painkillers were surging but their dangers were not fully apparent, according to a UCLA study.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Opioids#Knee Pain#Hip Pain#Acute Pain#The Bmj Quality Safety#Nhs England#Covid
MedicalXpress

Patient-centered protocols help eliminate excess opioid use after lung surgery

Lung surgery patients who utilize a comprehensive, evidence-based enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) program require fewer opioid prescriptions when discharged and this effect was sustained over the 4-year study period, according to research presented today at the 18th Annual Perioperative and Critical Care Conference from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons.
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Opioid use for pain relief increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

The use of opioids for pain relief in patients awaiting hip and knee replacement surgery increased dramatically during the pandemic according to new research from the University of Aberdeen. Published in the BMJ Quality & Safety, the study found that the numbers of patients using opioids while waiting for surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Scotland
MedicalXpress

Patients with opioid use disorder die at a rate similar to heart attacks

Hospitalized patients with opioid use disorder died at a rate comparable to those who suffered heart attacks within a year of hospital discharge, according to a new study from Oregon Health & Science University. The study, published in the Journal of Addiction Medicine, found that almost 8% of patients with...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Lung Cancer Patients in England Get Access to Novel Breakthrough Drug on NHS

Lung cancer patients in England will be the first in Europe to be offered a revolutionary new treatment that inhibits tumour growth by targeting the so-called ‘Death Star’ mutation, KRAS G12C. The novel oral agent sotorasib will be fast-tracked to NHS England patients after being recently approved by the Medicines...
CANCER
BBC

Covid: Opioid pain relief 'soared during pandemic' for some patients

The use of opioids for pain relief soared during the pandemic as some patients waited longer for surgery, according to new research. The University of Aberdeen team focused on more than 450 patients due to have hip or knee replacement surgery. They said waiting times for these procedures increased by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Computer Weekly

Government relies on tech to reduce NHS waiting lists

The government plans to rely heavily on technology to reduce long NHS waiting lists and put the health service on a “sustainable footing”. As part of the government’s £36bn investment into health and social care over the next three years, there will be a huge push in streamlining treatments and delivering an extra nine million checks, scans and operations for patients.
HEALTH
KSLTV

Surgeries halted as Utah kidney patient waits for transplant

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will be pausing non-urgent surgeries and procedures that require hospital admission due to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a Cache Valley woman said that pause means her husband will have to continue to wait for a kidney transplant. Paul Kelley, a...
UTAH STATE
BBC

Patient gets £2.8m over botched surgery

A woman left with "life-changing injuries" after botched surgery will receive £2.8m in damages. Carolyn Almond-Roots was a patient of Sam Eljamel, a former head of neurosurgery at NHS Tayside, in 2013. A BBC Scotland investigation in 2018 revealed that dozens of people claimed to have been harmed by Mr...
U.K.
pharmatimes.com

Keytruda made available on the NHS for certain oesophageal cancer patients

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of certain oesophageal cancer patients. Specifically, NICE has approved Keytruda for use in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy as an option for untreated inoperable or metastatic carcinoma of...
CANCER
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Children’s Hospital Leaders Say Hospital Will Not Turn Kids Away Or Ration Care Amid Increase In Patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even though UPMC Children’s Hospital is setting records for the sheer volume of kids arriving at its doors, hospital leaders want to share a message with parents. It all started with drama over the dashboard. Someone screen-captured the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, showing zero pediatric ICU beds were available in Allegheny County. The dashboard showed 10 percent availability on Friday, but UPMC Children’s Hospital Director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dr. Raymond Pitetti says this. “To us at Children’s Hospital, it really doesn’t matter what the dashboard says. We will always find an ICU bed,” the doctor said. Pitetti said...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy