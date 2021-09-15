Patients turn to opioids to kill the pain as they wait for NHS surgery
Opioid use among patients waiting for hip and knee surgery was 40 per cent higher during the past year compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to new research. The drugs, such as morphine and tramadol, are often used as a last resort in pain management in osteoarthritis. However, researchers said there was growing evidence it could be of limited benefit and even a long-term detriment to health, especially in older adults.www.telegraph.co.uk
