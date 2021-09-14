CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Coast prosecutor is second new Boies Schiller partner this month

By David Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
Boies Schiller Flexner offices in Washington, D.C. August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Boies Schiller Flexner has added its second new partner in as many weeks, bringing on an attorney who spent nearly a decade in the U.S. Justice Department's fraud section.

Alison Anderson has joined Boies Schiller's Los Angeles office as a partner in its global investigations and white collar practice, the firm said Tuesday. She comes to the firm after a nine-year stint as a federal prosecutor, most recently serving as an assistant deputy chief in the Justice Department's strategy, policy and training unit.

Anderson co-led the prosecution of Matthew Connolly, a former Deutsche Bank trader who was convicted for conspiring to manipulate the Libor benchmark interest rate between 2005 and 2011. Connolly's appeal before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is pending.

Joining the partnership at Boies Schiller is Anderson's first foray into private practice. While she's not bringing a book of business with her, Anderson said she's bringing the relationships she developed while in federal service and her insight into the government's processes.

"It’s both exciting and I see it as a challenge," Anderson said. "I am going to have a lot to learn when it comes to working in private practice."

Her hire comes less than a week after Boies Schiller added Ben Love, a highly experienced international arbitration specialist, as a partner from Reed Smith.

Anderson is the third lateral partner to join Boies Schiller this year. The firm has seen a steady stream of high-profile departures since 2020, with departing attorneys citing concerns over transparency, culture and the health of the firm, among other factors, as reasons for leaving.

Firm chairman David Boies has attributed the attrition to a leadership transition. After tapping Natasha Harrison and Nicholas Gravante as his likely successors in 2019, Gravante left the firm for Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft last year.

Harrison, meanwhile, stepped down as deputy chair earlier this month, becoming one of the firm's four managing partners.

Anderson said she asked questions about the firm's direction and came away satisfied with the answers. "The management team has a good vision for the future, and I’m excited to be a part of that transition as it is developing," she said.

