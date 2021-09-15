Thomas E. Thompson, 65, of Daviess County, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9. He was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Owensboro to the late William and Rose Mary Thompson. Thomas was a general mechanic and worked for Alcoa for over twenty years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing sudoku. Thomas loved spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, hiking, cooking and serving his community. He also enjoyed raising a vegetable garden. He was a part of the Milright Union, Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Thomas was preceded in death by his brothers, Benny Thompson, Chris Thompson, David Thompson and Frankie Thompson.