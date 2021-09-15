Patricia “Tricia” Jean Monroe, age 69, of Owensboro, entered her eternal rest in heaven on Monday. She died suddenly at home while she was sleeping. Born Patricia Jean Harris, Sept. 15, 1951, in Mayfield, she was the youngest of five children to the late Charles W. and Frances Wright Harris. She attended Mayfield High School, where she played softball, was a cheerleader and where she met Mike Monroe who she married on May 27, 1972. Together, they raised two children, Amy and Mindi “Mercy.” The family lived in Pensacola, Florida, Lone Oak, Charlotte, North Carolina, Dover, Delaware, Cordova, Tennessee, Appleton, Wisconsin and Owensboro.