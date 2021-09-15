Patricia A. Kinman 82, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Patricia Ann Morton was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Waterbury, Connecticut to the late James V. and Ellen Leslie MacAlpine Morton. Patricia retried from AT&T in New Haven, Connecticut. She enjoyed supporting veterans’ benefits and children’s charities. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Thomas Kinman and by a brother, Jay Morton.