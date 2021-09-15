Danna Lynn Jones, 64, of Philpot, passed away Monday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on June 19, 1957, to Catherine Freels Fulkerson and the late Charles “Sonny” William Fulkerson. Danna was long-time member of Good Shephard Church and participated in the choir and plays. She worked at the Senior Center in Whitesville. Danna was a fan of UK basketball. She enjoyed scrapbooking, boating and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite places to vacation to was Hawaii.