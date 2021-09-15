Jane Marie (Goins) Washington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Cover picture for the articleJane Marie (Goins) Washington, 50, of Versailles, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8 at her home. The Owensboro native was born July 16, 1971, to the late William “Bill” Goins and Laura (Frey) Goins. A graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work from University of Kentucky and a Master’s Degree in social work from University of Louisville. She began her career at The Cleveland Home as a family support coordinator and went on to Barrowman Case Management as an independent case manager. She also worked in The Great Escape Preschool Program at the Southland Christian Church and was part owner of the Frugal and Fabulous consignment store. She became a devoted resident services coordinator at Daisy Hill Senior Living in March 2019 until the present where she loved and was loved by all the elderly residents who appreciated her energetic and bubbly personality. She worked tirelessly and was deeply committed to her beloved husband, children, parents, family and friends. Jane was lighthearted and super fun, bringing joy wherever she was.

