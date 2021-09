We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The influence Latinx designers, decorators, interior stylists, architects, bloggers, and artists have had on the design world is indelible. Take a closer look at the industry though, and it’s painfully obvious that Latinx creators don’t always have a seat at the table to experience how work gets commissioned, seen, and valued. Fortunately, talented and tireless trailblazers from within the community are working to change that, one project or product at a time. In honor of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, I interviewed three Latinx designers on the changes they’d like to see come to the design world and how they’re leaving their mark on design.

DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO