Creditors vote unanimously to keep Golden Century open

Vandale is a project that has been hovering in the air for several years from the team behind the not-so-secret underground operations of Le Speakeasy. It started back in 2017, when they were vandalized for their first time. Throw a pandemic into the mix and that night in April 2021 when numerous merchants in Old Montreal were vandalized following anti-lockdown protests, and it didn't take much for owners Nicolas Delrieu and Cédric St-Onge to decide on pulling the trigger on this project.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO