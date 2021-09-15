Creditors vote unanimously to keep Golden Century open
In a news cycle that's skewing to the relentlessly depressing at the moment, we're delighted to bring you a piece of 24-carat good news. Yesterday, 47 creditors voted unanimously to save the legendary, very late-night Sydney dining institution, Golden Century. In a $4.5 million agreement to clear the Sussex Street restaurant's debt, the creditors voted for the deed of company arrangement (DOCA) after GC's entered administration last month due to a tricky lease and extended lockdowns.www.timeout.com
