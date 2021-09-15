CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Another Day, Another Loss To A Quality Team; Halos Drop Opener In The South Side of Chicago

By Dominick Lorenz
Halos Heaven
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is continuously tough to say, but you can add another loss for the Angels against teams with a winning record. 35-55 (.389), which ranks 20th in Major League Baseball, is where the team sits after a 9-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night. The game featured power from both teams, but dominant pitching from the playoff caliber White Sox put on display what the Angels are missing in their organization at this moment.

