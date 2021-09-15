Another Day, Another Loss To A Quality Team; Halos Drop Opener In The South Side of Chicago

The Angels are back in action after having the day off on Monday, as they open up a three-game series against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox. This is the first time they’ve played the White Sox since the very first series of the season, and they send Packy Naughton to the mound looking to replicate the success that they had against Chicago all those months back when they took three of four games against them.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO