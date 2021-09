ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County municipal judge has seen her law license suspended for at least two years after she mismanaged an account holding clients’ funds. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the license of Jennifer Fisher. The case against Fisher was opened after the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel received notice of an overdraft on Fisher’s client trust account. An audit revealed the account balance frequently fell below the amount necessary to pay settlement proceeds to clients and that funds were withdrawn before being earned by Fisher. A disciplinary panel had recommended a year’s probation for Fisher, but the disciplinary council’s office rejected that plan, saying lawyers can’t qualify for probation when the violation includes the misappropriation of funds.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO