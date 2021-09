Bricks (A445252) is a sweet 7-year-old boy who was surrendered by his previous owner because they were moving and could not take with them. According to them, Bricks knows some obedience commands, is friendly with women and men, and needs work when it comes to being housebroken. He is crate-trained and has not been around cats or other dogs very much, except for interactions here in the shelter. Bricks has shown signs of guarding his toys — he would require an experienced handler to address these issues and give him all the love we know he deserves. Bricks is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the day he is adopted.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO