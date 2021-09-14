CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point spread, over/under for Chargers vs. Cowboys in Week 2

By Gavino Borquez
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys heading into Week 2 of the regular season. The over/under is set at 55.5, per Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chargers are coming off a Week 1 win after outlasting Washington Football Team’s dominant defense with a stellar performance from quarterback Justin Herbert, who finished 31-of-47 passing for 337 yards and a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys opened up the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After going back and forth in an offensive duel, QB Tom Brady engineered yet another game-winning drive in the final minutes to seal the deal.

The last time the Chargers and Cowboys met was on Thanksgiving of 2017. Played at AT&T Stadium, L.A won by the score of 28-6, with Philip Rivers leading the offense then.

The Bolts have come out victorious in each of their last three meetings.

Sunday’s contest between Los Angeles and Dallas will begin at 1:25 p.m. PT and will be televised on CBS.

