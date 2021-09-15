Regional Access spreads the word about better food
Unadorned by flashy logos or colorful signs, an unassuming warehouse sits along Trumansburg Road in Ithaca. Many who pass by the building daily would be surprised to learn that it houses an important cog in the local food system, a company that has been promoting and distributing New York state agriculture for more than 30 years. But as they say, if you know, you know. The farmers, restaurants and retailers who work with Regional Access are aware of and grateful for the services it provides.www.tompkinsweekly.com
