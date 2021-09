For the last 15 years, the Sacramento Kings have had one goal in mind: make the playoffs, and for the last 15 years, they've failed. A myriad of factors can shoulder some of the blame for the last decade-and-a-half, from a lack of on-court talent to bad coaches to blown draft picks, but only one common thread has wound its way through each of the last 15 seasons. The Kings don't play defense. No matter who has coached or who has worn the jersey or who has owned the franchise, any team walking into any Sacramento arena has known they're going to get theirs on offense that night. It should come as no surprise that the last time the Kings posted an above-average defensive rating, the 2005-2006 season, was also the last time they celebrated a postseason appearance.

