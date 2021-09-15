CA-Gov-RecChoice-Sum

Kellyanne Conway was brutally honest with Trump about his 2020 campaign missteps, per a new book. “What you didn’t have this time was the hunger and the swagger,” she said of Trump’s 2020 run. During the summer phone call, Conway reportedly told Trump to stop focusing on election grievances. See...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
An eye-catching billboard featuring a photoshopped image of President Joe Biden dressed as a member of the Taliban recently popped up on Interstate 83 in York County. And a familiar face has taken credit: onetime GOP gubernatorial hopeful Scott Wagner. “I believe the pull-out was done very badly,” he said...
Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen on Sunday said there "absolutely" needs to be accountability for the botched Kabul drone strike that killed several civilians. Mullen spoke to ABC's "This Week" a couple days after the head of the U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie...
One out of 320 Mississippi residents has died from Covid-19, making it the state with the highest rate of Covid deaths in the nation. But Governor Tate Reeves, who opposes President Biden’s vaccine mandates, says he wouldn’t do anything differently.
In an interview on State of the Union, host Jake Tapper confronted Reeves, who earlier described Biden mandating vaccines for workers in companies with more than 100 employees as “tyrannical” and in this interview called them “an attack by the president” and an attempt to “change the political narrative away from Afghanistan.” Reeves has also refused to mandate masks in public schools in...
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham agreed to hear Rudolph W. Giuliani out. In a Jan. 2 meeting arranged by Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, and held in his West Wing office, the South Carolina Republican met with Giuliani and his legal team to learn about findings they said could hand Trump a second term.
MILLIONS of eligible Americans will receive a second round of the Golden State Stimulus II payment worth $1,100, the California Franchise Tax Board announced this week. The payments, released Friday, September 17, will reach direct deposit recipients first. To qualify for the second round of payment, you must file your...
Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
Pre-emptively branding as rigged an election you are likely to lose risks turning off GOP voters and undermining democracy. It was a pre-emptive strike against truth by some of the biggest names on the American right wing. Former president Donald Trump warned that the ballot would be “rigged”. The Republican...
The cybersecurity lawyer indicted this week by a grand jury in special counsel John Durham's investigation could end up being the "fall guy" for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, warned a top House Republican.
After being dragged up and down the block this week by black entertainers for criticizing rapper Nikki Minaj, MSNBC’s Joy Reid retreated to a safer target: Republican legislators. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "may be a sociopath,” Reid said in a tirade this week, obsessing for the umpteenth time over...
A rally held in Washington DC on Saturday to honour those being prosecuted for taking part in the shocking Capitol riot on 6th January has been mocked on social media as reporters and police officers easily outranked those in attendance. It was a much more subdued scene in the US...
