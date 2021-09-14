CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Davis Celebrates Raiders’ Victory While Looking Like Thanos In Miami

By Samer Kalaf
defector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking at any photo of Mark Davis, some might think that a person at his tier of wealth should not be dressing like he does. They are completely wrong. Every person with Mark Davis’s wealth should be forced to dress like he does. There needs to be a mandate for the NFL owners—Dan Snyder, Virginia Halas McCaskey, everyone. If any of them don’t don this incredible all-white getup, as well as the accompanying haircut, they should lose control of their team.

