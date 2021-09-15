CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR takes fight against novel Line 3 lawsuit to federal appeals court

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving lost one key federal court decision, state natural resource regulators this week went to a higher court to stop a unique Line 3-related lawsuit from moving forward. The suit, which names "manoomin" or wild rice as the lead plaintiff, is aimed at forcing the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to rescind water permits it made earlier this year for the construction of Enbridge's new oil pipeline across the northern part of the state.

