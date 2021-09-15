ATTENTION DEER HUNTERS - GUN RAFFLE!! - GET YOUR DEER TESTED FOR CWD

On the rare occasion that I did something way off base during my growing up years, my mom would say, “Don’t do that again, or I’m gonna lock you in your room and throw away the key!” I was a kid, kids make mistakes, right? It appears that’s what our once whitebeard-savvy NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has done last week. DEC passed a new deer hunt regulation (doe’s only) that will allow hunters to use firearms (and other legal hunting implements) to take antlerless deer in nine designated high-density Wildlife Management Units for a 9-day season from Sept. 11-19, 2021. In WNY, units 9A and 9F are among the designated WMUs where using a firearm is allowed. The other WMUs open for firearms include 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J and 8N, and these additional four WMU units allow bowhunting-only gear: 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C for the early 9-day season.

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO