CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

ATTENTION DEER HUNTERS - GUN RAFFLE!! - GET YOUR DEER TESTED FOR CWD

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeer hunters: please bring us your ADULT White-tailed Deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and be entered into a end-of-season raffle for valuable prizes AND you will receive a FREE box of lead-free copper bullets (subject to availability). ONE RAFFLE ENTRY PER HEAD. Heads can be...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinasportsman.com

Deer hunter dies while prepping for hunting season

An accidental fall appears to be the cause of death for a Taylors, S.C. deer hunter. Robert Morgan, 70-years-old, was found by a member of his hunt club on the hunting property off Hwy. 72 in Abbeville County. The accident happened Saturday, Sept. 4. The person who found his body...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Heads up for hunters as deer wasting disease cases rise

As deer hunting season approaches, hunters need to be aware of the rising prevalence of chronic wasting disease that affects white-tailed deer and elk. Although it has only been detected in captive elk in Oklahoma, a University of MIssouri study has shown it's becoming more prevalent in wild deer in neighboring states, including Kansas.
ANIMALS
hppr.org

High Plains Outdoors: Getting Ready for Deer Season

There are all types of deer hunters, those like me that love venison profess that any mature, healthy buck or doe is a candidate for the freezer and ultimately chicken fried venison steak. And those that love venison but long to harvest the biggest antlered buck in the woods. I believe every deer hunter (yes, myself included) that professed to be strictly a ‘meat hunter’ might not be telling the complete truth!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#White Tailed Deer#Chronic Wasting Disease#Leupold#Dnr#Cwd
chronicle-express.com

Deer hunter Virginia Dunning bags another at age 94

TORREY – Daryl and Betty Daggett took Betty’s mom, 94-year-old Virginia Dunning, hunting Sept. 13 in their hopyard for the new, brief, antlerless season Sept. 11-19, and with the help of a human tripod, and Virgina shot a doe!. Betty says Virginia has been hunting deer for about 55 years...
PETS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Accurizing Your Deer Hunting Vertical Bow

Archery season is approaching quickly. Is your bow tuned and ready to drive an arrow into the lungs of a trophy buck?. The season is right around the corner, and it won't be long before you're hanging 20-feet up a hardwood, nestled in a ground blind, or taking the fight to a monster buck by way of spot and stalk. First, though, we need to make sure your compound is spitting carbon perfectly.
LIFESTYLE
fox4kc.com

Archery season begins for deer hunters in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Gather your bows and atlatls, Missouri deer hunters; archery season starts Wednesday. The first half of the archery hunting season runs from Sept. 15 to Nov. 12, and Nov. 24 to Jan. 15, 2022. Hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.
MISSOURI STATE
springvillejournal.com

Rod, Gun & Game: DEC to allow gun-hunting for deer in September

On the rare occasion that I did something way off base during my growing up years, my mom would say, “Don’t do that again, or I’m gonna lock you in your room and throw away the key!” I was a kid, kids make mistakes, right? It appears that’s what our once whitebeard-savvy NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has done last week. DEC passed a new deer hunt regulation (doe’s only) that will allow hunters to use firearms (and other legal hunting implements) to take antlerless deer in nine designated high-density Wildlife Management Units for a 9-day season from Sept. 11-19, 2021. In WNY, units 9A and 9F are among the designated WMUs where using a firearm is allowed. The other WMUs open for firearms include 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J and 8N, and these additional four WMU units allow bowhunting-only gear: 1C, 3S, 4J and 8C for the early 9-day season.
EAST AURORA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
antigotimes.com

Deer Season Is Almost Here: Help Slow The Spread of CWD

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking deer hunters to join in the efforts to protect the state’s deer herd, especially where chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing is most needed. Wisconsin deer hunters play a crucial role in helping to control...
LIFESTYLE
kfgo.com

Deer Season for Young Hunters Opens Sept. 17

Friday, Sept. 17 at noon Central Time signals the start of a nine-and-a-half-day deer hunting season for licensed youth hunters. Residents who are 11, 12 or 13 in 2021 can hunt statewide for antlerless white-tailed deer. Resident deer gun hunters who are 14 or 15 in 2021 can hunt statewide...
HOBBIES
The Ledger

Tips for a great deer hunt: Know the land, know the deer and get out there early

In a perfect world, you spent last February combing the barren winter woods for well-worn trails, old rubs and other telltale signs of deer activity. Your cellular trail cameras have been steadily relaying photos of bucks as they’ve grown their antlers all summer. Based on this intel, you selected multiple stand locations and set these traps in August well in advance of the coming fall hunts.
ANIMALS
Midland Daily News

First deer hunt of the 2021 season is for people with disabilities, youth hunters

Michigan's first deer hunt of the 2021 season is set for this weekend and is for hunters with disabilities and youth hunters. Overall, conditions are looking excellent for the upcoming seasons, and deer hunters can expect hunting to be as good as or better than last year, according to Michigan's Department of Natural Resources.
HOBBIES
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Deer season requires adjustments for hunters, hikers

Deer season is underway on the island of Kodiak, and with it comes the need for adjustments and a heightened sense of awareness both for hunters and others who are sharing the outdoors to hike or camp. On both the road system and other areas, there are no weapons restrictions...
KODIAK, AK
seehafernews.com

DNR Calls on Hunters to Help Slow the Spread of CWD

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking deer hunters to join in the efforts to protect the state’s deer herd, especially where chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing is most needed. Wisconsin deer hunters play a crucial role in helping to control the spread of CWD. Each hunting season,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wevv.com

Deer Hunters Urged to Remember Safety Tips

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to stay safe during deer hunting season. Deer reduction zone season is underway and statewide archery deer season starts October 1. Common injuries during deer seaons tend to involve tree stands and elevated platforms. The Department of Natural Resources encourages...
LIFESTYLE
boreal.org

DNR invites deer hunters to share their wildlife observations

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 14, 2021. Minnesota deer hunters are encouraged to report wildlife they see during their upcoming hunts using an online questionnaire from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We’re asking hunters to share their observations of wildlife to help broaden our knowledge...
MINNESOTA STATE
observer-me.com

Scouting for deer in an unfamiliar area is a challenge for hunters

This fall, for the first time in several years, I have the chance to hunt deer in a new area. To be honest, I have been blessed with ample opportunities to pursue whitetails since catching the bug 15 years ago. That’s because I have friends who enjoy sharing their passion...
ANIMALS
agfc.com

Shed some light on your scouting with the 2020-21 Deer Summary Report

LITTLE ROCK — Hunters interested in scouting a new piece of public hunting land may want to take a look at the recently published 2020-21 Arkansas Deer Summary Report to look for top prospects in their corner of the state. The report, produced each year by the AGFC deer program...
LIFESTYLE
bloomingtonian.com

Press release: DNR — Deer hunters urged to remember safety tips

The following press release was sent to The Bloomingtonian Thursday:. With the deer reduction zone season underway, youth deer season Sept. 25-26, and the statewide archery deer season starting Oct. 1, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe. The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, 2022. It...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy