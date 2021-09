We're looking for a soaking over the next few days in the Susquehanna Valley. A slow moving storm over Quebec and high pressure over the Atlantic are combining to bring a moist southerly flow into the eastern US. While we can see a few showers around anytime tonight and Wednesday, the bulk of the rain will come Wednesday night into Thursday. We expect 1"- 3" of rain and considering how wet it's been this month, we have made Thursday and IPMACT day with some flooding possible. Behind this storms we look for more fall like weather going into the first weekend of Autumn. We could see a few showers Sunday and later next week, but most of the period looks dry and comfortable with highs in the low 70s and night in the 50s.

