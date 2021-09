As expected after he spent so much time with the starters in training camp and preseason games, [Javonte] Williams was on the field in all situations, downs and distances, as he finished with 14 of the Broncos' 28 rushing attempts in the game. While Melvin Gordon III popped the big run -- a 70-yard touchdown dash in the fourth quarter -- Williams will continue to get plenty of work, and as his comfort level grows in the offense, so will his output.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO