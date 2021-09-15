CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one's heath was endangered.

