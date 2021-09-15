CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul announced for PS4

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOizumi Amuzio has announced team battle action game Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul for PlayStation 4. A release date was not announced. Magicians Dead is a 3D battle action game for arcade developed by Byking, the studio behind the Mobile Suit Gundam VS. and Gunslinger Stratos series. It first launched in December 2016, and relaunched as Magicians Dead NEXT Blazing in July 2017. Online services ended in November 2018. Set in a world where magic and psychokinesis coexist, it depicts the battle between the magicians resisting persecution and the psychics trying to exterminate them.

