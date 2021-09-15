Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul announced for PS4

Because it's been so hard for players to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 since the console first released, many publishers have been offering a free upgrade for people who bought the PlayStation 4 version of the game. This was to help encourage players to buy games that were being released on both generations, as they would not have to worry about buying the game again once they were finally able to get the next generation console. However, Sony has now stated that they are no longer going to be supporting free upgrades after the release of Horizon Forbidden West.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO